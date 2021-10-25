Semi driver hospitalized after crash in Decatur County

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The driver of a semi truck was taken to the hospital after a crash off Highway 100 in Decatur County Monday.
According to Decatur Emergency Management, the crash happened around 6 a.m. just west of Dollar General. They said the semi was the only vehicle involved and the driver was taken to the hospital.
Traffic was down to one lane with closures possible for an extended time while crews worked to clear the scene.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.