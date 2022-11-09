SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The driver of a semi-truck was killed in a crash late Tuesday night in Smith County.

Multiple crews were dispatched to the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near mile marker 261 around 10:12 p.m. to respond to a rollover crash.

Once on scene, crews found the driver of the semi-truck deceased. The semi-truck was taken off the roadway and one lane of traffic was closed as officials worked to clear the wreckage.

The cause of the crash remains unknown and is now under investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

No other information was immediately released.