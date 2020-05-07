Semi crash, fire closes lanes of I-24 in Smyrna

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A semi crashed and burst into flames on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County early Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near the Sam Ridley Parkway exit in Smyrna just before 5 a.m.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported the driver of the semi was able to escape the burning vehicle. The extent of the driver’s injuries was not immediately released.

The crash happened near the interior median so some lanes in both the east and westbound directions are closed.’

The crash is not expected to be fully cleared until 9 a.m.

