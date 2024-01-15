COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A portion of Intestate 24 is closed in Coffee County Monday morning after multiple inches of snow fell across the region.

A trailer crashed in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 127 around 8:30 a.m.

It is not known if anyone was injured in the crash.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation reported the Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash and working to move the semi out of the roadway.

No additional information was immediately released.