MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A semi-truck hauling paper products resulted in lanes closures on I-65 early Wednesday morning in Sumner County.
The crash was reported at 4:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 near mile marker 100.8.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
According to TDOT, the truck was hauling paper products. No injuries to the driver or fire personnel on scene have been reported.
The northbound lanes of I-65 remain closed as officers respond to the incident and work to extinguish the flames.
It is unknown when the roadway will reopen. No other information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.