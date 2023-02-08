MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A semi-truck hauling paper products resulted in lanes closures on I-65 early Wednesday morning in Sumner County.

The crash was reported at 4:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 near mile marker 100.8.

According to TDOT, the truck was hauling paper products. No injuries to the driver or fire personnel on scene have been reported.

The northbound lanes of I-65 remain closed as officers respond to the incident and work to extinguish the flames.

It is unknown when the roadway will reopen. No other information was immediately released.