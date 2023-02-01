MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A semi-trailer carrying 72,000 pounds of tires caught fire Wednesday morning while traveling on I-65 South in Marshall County.

It happened near mile marker 32, according to Rebekah Hammonds, a spokesperson for Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The incident closed all lanes of the interstate for several hours while first responders were on the scene.

As of 9:30 a.m. Hammonds said it will take another hour before crews will be able to open one lane. Meanwhile, another lane will be closed while cleanup continues into the afternoon.

Semi-trailer fire on I-65 South Marshall County (Courtesy of TDOT)

“The main message today is that roads and ramps may look clear but black ice is prevalent – especially our counties north of 40,” Hammonds posted on Twitter.

She also reported on a couple of other traffic incidents, one in Humphreys County and another in Pleasant View.