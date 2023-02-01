MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A semi-trailer carrying 72,000 pounds of tires caught fire Wednesday morning while traveling on I-65 South in Marshall County.
It happened near mile marker 32, according to Rebekah Hammonds, a spokesperson for Tennessee Department of Transportation.
The incident closed all lanes of the interstate for several hours while first responders were on the scene.
As of 9:30 a.m. Hammonds said it will take another hour before crews will be able to open one lane. Meanwhile, another lane will be closed while cleanup continues into the afternoon.
“The main message today is that roads and ramps may look clear but black ice is prevalent – especially our counties north of 40,” Hammonds posted on Twitter.
She also reported on a couple of other traffic incidents, one in Humphreys County and another in Pleasant View.