‘Selfless and devoted’: Friends remember Lawrenceburg lineman killed in shooting

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – Lawrence County is mourning the loss of a devoted 43-year-old father and husband after he was shot multiple times near his home on Weakley Creek Road last week.

Lawrence County Sheriff John Myers told News 2 that a preliminary investigation shows Mark Fields got into an argument with his neighbor over his dog. Investigators believe the dog went to the neighbor’s property and Fields thought the neighbor shot the dog. When Fields went over to confront him, an argument started.

Both men were airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. According to Sheriff Myers, Fields seemed to be on the mend until taking a turn for the worse over the weekend. He died at the hospital on Monday.

Myers said the person identified as the suspect is still alive and is being treated at Vanderbilt. Investigators tried to interview him, but he declined. He anticipates this incident becoming a “high-profile case” and several agencies are “waist deep” into the investigation.

Fields loved racecar driving in his spare time when he wasn’t working long hours as a lineman at Lawrenceburg Utility Systems.

Brandon Brown started work with Fields 23 years ago.

“He is a one-of-a-kind person and one of the most selfless and giving people,” Brown said. “He had the biggest heart of anybody and will be greatly missed.”

Brown often shared a truck with Fields at the beginning of their careers.

“If he ever got anything on you, he would give you a hard time and he would try to pick at you,” Brown said as he laughed. “At the end of the day he would always say, ‘buddies, ain’t we?’ That was his saying to all of us and that’s something we will never forget.”

Jeremy Gallaher first met Fields when their daughters joined a volleyball team together. He also worked with him at the utility company for 14 years.

“I remember one Thanksgiving his church was having a meal and Mark got an extra plate,” Gallaher said. “Like many communities, we get people that walk up the streets and he gets a plate and drives around looking for this one man who walks all the time. He just wanted to give him a Thanksgiving meal.”

Fields was an active member of his kid’s extracurricular activities.

“If there was ever a fundraiser or anything going on in this community, Mark Fields would be there,” Gallaher said. “He would be there to give you the shirt off of his back and we are going to miss him dearly.”

Field’s daughter, a senior at Lawrence County High School, will be playing in the state’s volleyball tournament at Rockvale High School in Rutherford County Tuesday afternoon. The entire community plans to rally around her and be there to show their support.

Field’s coworkers told News 2 they are planning to host a blood drive in his honor on November 28th in Lawrenceburg. More details will be released at a later date.