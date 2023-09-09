HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Humphreys County deputies are trying to track down a man accused of fleeing from a neighboring county before crashing on Highway 230.

A car drove away from Hickman County law enforcement, but it crashed around the 4400 block of Highway 230, according to the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office.

The man from the vehicle reportedly ran into the woods. However, when authorities searched the area, they said they couldn’t find him.

Officials described the man as approximately 5-feet 11-inches tall with a red beard, black shirt, and gym shorts. If you see him, you are asked to call the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office at 931-296-7792.

There is no word on this man’s identity or why he allegedly fled from Hickman County authorities, but officials urged Humphreys County residents to “secure your doors and vehicles.”