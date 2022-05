NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Secret Service has established a drone-flight restriction over Nashville for Friday and Saturday due to “protective operations” in Music City.

The Secret Service says this announcement comes in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration. The restriction applies to all aircraft and pilots, including drone pilots.

It goes into affect Friday at 9 p.m. and expires Saturday at 6:15 p.m.

