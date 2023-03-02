NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The second Tennessee National Guard pilot who was killed in a helicopter crash in Alabama last month will be welcomed home Thursday afternoon.
Chief Warrant Officer 3 Danny Randolph of Murfreesboro will be flown to Nashville International Airport before being transported to Gallatin for memorial services.
Randolph and fellow Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Wadham were assigned to A Company, 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion from Nashville’s Berry Field Air National Guard Base.
Both were killed Feb. 15, when their UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter crashed during a training flight near Huntsville, Alabama.
Wadham was welcomed home by friends, family, and the community Wednesday at Nashville International Airport before being transported to Joelton for burial.
Randolph will receive a similar treatment Thursday.