NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tuesday’s threat for strong storms in Middle Tennessee comes as the area braces for its second severe weather season.

“I know we have a lot of people who are new to the Tennessee area. So I think that this secondary severe weather season can really catch people off guard,” said Brittney Whitehead, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

It’s what happened in our region almost one year ago. The 2021 december tornado outbreak killed 81 people in Kentucky.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

“We are heading into our second severe weather season. Throughout the fall, it’s typical for us to see damaging winds, a few tornadoes, and even some systems that could bring some hail, but our main threats in the second severe weather season are going to be damaging winds and tornadoes,” said Whitehead.

According to the NWS, there were 73 tornadoes during November and December of 2019, there were 51 in November and December of 2020, and 253 tornadoes reported during the last two months of 2021.

“When we are talking about our second severe weather season, we really want to focus on the possibility for nighttime activity. We see a lot of overnight, severe storms roll through in in the fall,” said Whitehead. “So we want people to be weather ready and aware of what’s going on around them as they go to bed at night and have a way to get warnings, multiple ways to get warnings.”

You can get those warnings using a weather radio or by downloading the free WKRN weather app.

“We will be in good communication with all of our local emergency managers, and making sure that they have the most up to date weather information so that they can make good decisions for their counties,” said Whitehead.

Whitehead also advises people secure any outdoor items that can get blown away and makes sure your family has a plan in place before severe weather moves in.

“You want your family to have in mind where they’re going to go, where their safe spot is, at home or at work, at school. Even if you’re out shopping you want to have in your mind where you might go in case of severe weather and that’s going to usually be the most interior part of your home or business or building and then the lowest level,” said Whitehead. “You want to put as many walls between you in the outside as possible.”