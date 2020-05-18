Second Lady Karen Pence coming to Gatlinburg for Smokies visit

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Gatlinburg will get a visit from U.S. Second Lady Karen Pence on Tuesday as the Great Smoky Mountains enters the second phase of reopening.

Pence will join Deputy Secretary of the Interior Dave Barnhardt to reopen roads to Clingmans Dome, tour the observation tower there and visit with park employees.

In light of mental health awareness month, she will also deliver remarks to community and business leaders and will speak about how the outdoors is beneficial to people’s mental health.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE