MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A second “house explosion” has been reported in Maury County, according to fire officials.

According to Maury County Fire Public Information Officer Savannah Maddison, a Dry Creek Road house exploded around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Two people were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, she told News 2.

Officials believe it may have been caused by a propane blast, due to the extent of the damage. People were living in the home at the time of the blast.

(Courtesy: Maury County Fire Department)

The Maury County Sheriff and state fire investigators are all on the scene.

This is second home explosion in Maury County this week. Sunday night another home on Trousdale Lane also experienced a blast that caused drywall damage throughout all three levels the house. No injuries were reported in that blast, according to fire officials. At that time, the Maury County Fire Department said the homeowner did “exactly right” when he smelled the gas by turning off the propane at the tank.

“Any time we do see multiple incidents occur over a short time period that is suspicious,” Maddison told News 2.