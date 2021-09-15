Second attempt underway to remove name of Confederate General from MTSU building

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Leaders at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro have renewed a push to remove the name of a Confederate General and early KKK leader from one of the school’s buildings.

The Army ROTC building, Forrest Hall, is currently named in honor of Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest. Previously, people have protested and called for Forrest’s name to be taken down.

On Tuesday, the MTSU board of trustees voted unanimously to support a second effort at getting state permission for the removal of Forrest’s name.

“It is the intent of the university, at my recommendation, to remove the name,” MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee told trustees. He’s previously cited Forrest’s name on the structure as a distraction from the “values, goals and priorities we share as a modern, inclusive and comprehensive university.”

According to MTSU, McPhee wants to reapply to the Tennessee Historical Commission to ask for the name change a second time after the commission rejected his first attempt in 2018. Tennessee law requires a two-thirds vote to approve these kinds of changes on state buildings.

The school said President McPhee was encouraged to make another attempt following the commission’s recent approval to remove the bust of Forrest from the Tennessee State Capitol.