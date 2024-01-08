DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in DeKalb County have arrested a second person in connection with the death of a Nashville woman and reportedly recovered the weapon used in the woman’s murder.

DeKalb County Sheriff Patrick Ray told News 2 investigators searched a dumpster in Smithville and found a hammer covered in blood. Ray said 70-year-old Joseph Glynn is believed to have used the hammer to murder his wife, 76-year-old Jackie Glynn, at their home in Nashville’s Green Hills neighborhood on New Year’s Day before allegedly burying her at their property on Allen Bend Road in DeKalb County.

Meanwhile, authorities said 29-year-old Anthony Tate “Rooster” Miller, a resident of Allen Bend Road, was arrested and charged with filing a false report. Miller is not accused of being an accomplice in Jackie’s murder, but Ray said Miller gave conflicting stories to investigators about his interactions with Joseph last week. Miller also reportedly gave conflicting information regarding his knowledge of how Jackie’s vehicle, a Toyota Rav4, got to where it was found abandoned on Barnes Mill Road.

On Friday, Jan. 5, detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) interviewed Joseph who confessed to beating his wife to death with a hammer, saying he had thrown the hammer in the trash at a convenience store in Smithville on Tuesday, Jan. 2. Detectives said they believed the hammer was in a compactor dumpster.

Ray said when he and his department learned of the above information, he contacted DeKalb County Mayor Matt Adcock about getting access to the dumpster to search for the hammer.

“Last Friday night, I contacted County Mayor Adcock about the convenience site at Keltonburg and if the compactor dumpster had been dumped (emptied) since Tuesday. He thought that it had been,” Ray said regarding the investigation. “County Mayor Adcock called me back Saturday morning and told me the dumpster did not have enough trash in it to dump. I had Mayor Adcock pull the dumpster in from the compactor and take it to the transfer station. It was placed there in a secure location under camera. We went today (Monday, Jan. 8) at 3 p.m. and by 3:25 p.m., we had found two bags. Glynn had told Metro Nashville Detectives that there were two bags (he had thrown in the trash). One of the bags had clothes and things in it. The other bag had a bloody hammer and other articles in the trash bag that had blood on them, including a towel and rags that Glynn had allegedly used to try to clean up the murder scene in Nashville. We retrieved them.”

Regarding Miller’s involvement in the case, Ray said he and two MNPD detectives spoke to Miller on Friday, Jan. 5, and asked him if he knew Joseph. Miller denied knowing him, but admitted to knowing him after a few minutes.

Miller told Ray he had not seen Joseph in “a couple of weeks” and he had not spoken to him or knew anything about him, according to investigators.

Later that night, Ray said detectives with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department went and spoke to Miller again, and he confessed to knowing where Jackie’s car was. Investigators said they later learned that on Tuesday, Jan. 2, Joseph towed his wife’s vehicle on a trailer and dropped it off at Miller’s house on Allen Bend Road. Joseph then reportedly texted Miller saying Jackie’s vehicle was at his house. The vehicle remained at Miller’s home until Friday, Jan. 5, when Joseph picked it up and drove it to Barnes Mill Road where investigators later found it abandoned.

Ray said when he and his deputies found out Miller had lied to law enforcement during the investigation, they decided to charge him with filing a false report.

Miler’s bond was set at $10,000. He has a court date in DeKalb County set for Thursday, Jan. 25.

The investigation into Jackie’s murder remains ongoing.