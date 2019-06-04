Second arrest in fatal Warren County motorcycle group shooting

WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A second person has been arrested in the weekend shooting death of a man outside of the building that houses the Rebel motorcycle group in Warren County.

According to the sheriff’s office, 53-year-old Timothy Baer was booked Monday night into the Warren county jail on a criminal homicide charge that stems from the Saturday night fatal shooting of Dennis Carter, a Grundy County man.

Kate Prichard, a 27-year-old Murfreesboro woman, was charged Sunday with criminal homicide and was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Investigators said Prichard, Baer and Carter were all members of the motorcycle group.

No further details were immediately released.