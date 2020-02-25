Search underway for man who ran from deputies in downtown Franklin

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Students and staff at several schools in Franklin were told to shelter-in-place for a short time Tuesday morning amid the search for a Murfreesboro man who fled from Williamson County deputies.

According to Franklin police, officers were assisting the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in the area of Jim Warren Park to locate the suspect, last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Jatorree Ferguson, a Murfreesboro man wanted for probation violation and prostitution. He was believed to have left the area in a blue vehicle, deputies said.

Jatorree Ferguson (Courtesy: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office)

Out of an abundance of caution, Franklin Special School District said around 10:10 a.m. that its schools were under “shelter-in-place” protocol, which means the school day continues as usual with no access allowed in or out of the building. That “shelter-in-place” was lifted around 10:30 a.m., school officials explained.

Anyone with information on Ferguson’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-790-5550.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.