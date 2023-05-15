RED BOILING SPRINGS, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman who escaped from police custody early Monday morning.

On Monday, May 15, the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and Red Boiling Springs Police Department attempted to serve two felony warrants at a home on Landy Lane in Red Boiling Springs.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

As officials searched the property, 55-year-old Constance “Connie” Porter, who was already in custody, was able to escape and fled the area on foot.

Chief James Killmon said Porter is wanted on multiple felonies which include outstanding warrants and new felony drug charges.

If you have any information regarding Porter’s whereabouts you are asked to call Macon County Sheriff’s Office or Red Boiling Springs Police Department.