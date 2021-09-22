Search underway for tow truck driver in Madison hit-and-run crash

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are looking for a tow truck driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that sent a man to the hospital early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the crash at Shannon Avenue and Pierce Road in Madison around 12:30 a.m.

(Photo: WKRN)

Crash investigators said a man was working on a car on the side of the road when he was hit by a white tow truck.

The victim was taken to the hospital but the extent of their injuries was not immediately released.

Police are now searching for that white tow truck, which they believe has front-end damage.