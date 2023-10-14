MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Mt. Juliet Police Department are searching for two individuals who allegedly ran away from an officer on Interstate 40.

On Saturday, Oct. 14 at 11:40 a.m., Mt. Juliet police announced that officers were in the area of Mundy Park searching for suspects who ran from an officer on I-40.

According to officials, the suspects were described as a white man and woman. The man was last seen wearing a tan multicolored shirt. Meanwhile, the woman is described as having red hair and last seen with dark pants and carrying a backpack.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department said officers are searching for the pair in the area of Belinda Parkway and I-40 East from Mundy Park to Beckwith Road.

If you see two individuals matching the description above, you are asked to call the police department at 615-754-2550.