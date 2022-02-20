LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Missing hikers in Lawrence County have been found safe.

Officials say a man, woman and 10-year-old child were believed to have gotten lost while hiking. They then searched the area of Valley Road and Stutts Lane to try and find the hikers.

Later in the evening, officials were told the hikers managed to find their way out of the woods and checked themselves into a motel, where they were located safely.