NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Metro police are looking for a missing person in Nashville.

They are searching for 62-year old Charles Lawrence.

They say he has dementia and takes life sustaining medication.

He has not been seen at his group home in the 1800 block of Scovel Street in 5 days.

His sister reported him missing Monday.

If you see Lawrence or have more information, pleas call: 615-862-8600

