NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police issued an alert for a missing 27-year-old man with autism early Wednesday morning.

Officers said Shaquille Sanford walked away from his Chadwell Drive residence in Madison Tuesday night and never returned.

Sanford is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Sanford’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Metro Nashville Police Department at 615-862-8600.