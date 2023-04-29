NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Emergency crews are searching for a kayaker who went missing near the Hamilton Creek Marina early Saturday morning.

On Saturday, April 29, just before 10 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 2900 block of Bell Road to respond to reports of a missing kayaker.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, a boat allegedly hit a kayaker and the kayaker did surface from water.

Multiple emergency crews are on scene to aid in the search for the missing kayaker.

No other information was immediately released.