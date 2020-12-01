Search underway for missing endangered Murfreesboro woman

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators need your help in finding a missing woman believed to be endangered after making suicidal statements.

According to Murfreesboro Police, 39-year-old Kristy Michelle Nickens was reported missing on November 25. Her family last heard from her on November 22.

Nickens is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 125 pounds. She has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database as a missing person.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Nickens, you’re asked to contact Murfreesboro Police Department Detective Albert Miles III at (629) 201-5513.