DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A search is underway for two boaters who went missing in the Tennessee River after a deadly boating incident Saturday night.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) says the boating incident occurred at 9 p.m. on the Tennessee River in Decatur County.

Preliminary investigation shows that a Baja boat with three occupants collided with a barge while traveling downstream. Officials say they were able to recover the body of a 57-year-old woman, but the search continues for the two other occupants.

Officials with the TWRA believe the two missing boaters are an 18-year-old male and a 20-year-old male. Decatur County EMA, Decatur County Rescue Squad, Decatur County Sheriff Department, Decatur County EMS, THP and multiple rescue squads from surrounding counties are assisting in the search for the two men.

The boating incident remains under investigation. No other information was immediately released.