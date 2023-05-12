RUTHEFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 19-year-old died after a jon boat capsized on Percy Priest Lake in La Vergne early Friday morning.

Six people were on board the boat when it went down around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, May 12, near the Poole Knob boat ramp, officials said.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) reported the six individuals had been fishing near the Poole Knob Recreation Area and decided to go toward the Bryant Recreation Area by boat.

All six boarded a 14-foot flat bottom and began to cross the lake when the vessel began taking on water and capsized, according to the TWRA.

The La Vergne Police Department reported five of the six boaters were able to make it back to shore as the boat sank.

Officials said crews began searching the area for 19-year-old Myo Kyo. Emergency personnel using side-scan sonar found the body around 7:30 a.m.

The TWRA said it deployed the remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) unit to make a positive identification. Kyo’s body was located and recovered by Metro Nashville Office of Emergency Management divers.

This incident marks the eighth boating related fatality of 2023 and remains under investigation, according to the TWRA.

No additional information was immediately released.