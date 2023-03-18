TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are asking residents to keep an eye out for a man who allegedly escaped from the Trousdale County Jail early Saturday morning.

On Saturday, March 18, 34-year-old Justin Stacey allegedly resisted arrest by a correctional officer and fled on foot.

The Trousdale County Sherriff’s Department says officials searched the area for Stacey but were unable to find him.

Stacey is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, 160 pounds, has blue eyes and a buzz cut hairstyle with a short beard.

According to the Trousdale Sheriff’s Department, Stacey was being held for failure to appear on aggravated arson charges and violation of probation on aggravated burglary and theft charges.

Anyone who sees Stacey or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 615-374-3994.