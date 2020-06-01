Search underway for Hickman County inmate who escaped while picking up trash

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Hickman County are searching for an inmate who disappeared during work detail Monday morning.

According to the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office, Landon Ragsdale was working on a trash crew. As the crew neared the intersection of North Tidwell and New Hope Road, deputies said he ran into the woods.

Ragsdale was jailed on a probation violation charge, the sheriff’s office said. He was scheduled to be released from jail on June 25.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office at 931-729-6146.