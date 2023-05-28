MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run that took place in Madison on Saturday night.

According to Metro police, the crash happened around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Gallatin Pike and Due West Avenue.

Authorities reported that 23-year-old Tomas Juarez-Sunun was running across the roadway in an attempt to reach the Mapco located at 1516 Gallatin Pike South, when he was struck by a car.

Based on preliminary investigations, there is not a crosswalk at the location and the car was traveling through the intersection on a green light.

Metro police said the car, believed to be a white Dodge Challenger, fled the scene without stopping.

Juarez-Sunun was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where he pronounced dead. Officials said there was no evidence of impairment of the victim.

The suspect vehicle has front end damage and may have sustained damage to the windshield, according to Metro police.

Anyone with with information regarding the deadly hit-and-run crash is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.