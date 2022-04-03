WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a suspect on foot considered armed and dangerous.

According to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, citizens living in the Vesta Road, Couchville Pike, and McCrary Road areas are under a safety alert as the authorities search for the suspect.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 6 feet tall wearing blue jeans and boots. The Sheriff’s Office states that if you see the male do not approach him or answer the door. Instead, call the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

It is not known at this time why the search is being conducted. Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the search as well.

No other information was immediately released.