MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are working to locate two girls reported missing from Columbia early Thursday morning.

Columbia police reported Alexia Garcia, 9, and Rebecca Garcia, 7, were last seen Thursday in the area of Denham Avenue.

Alexia is 4 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 60 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Rebecca is 4 feet all and weighs 50 pounds. Alexia was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black pants and white shoes. Rebecca was last seen wearing a pink shirt, rose colored pants and white shoes.

Anyone with additional information that may assist in this or any other investigation is encouraged to contact Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crime stoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.Com