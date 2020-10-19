Search underway for 2 escapees from Macon County jail

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities say two inmates who escaped from the Macon County jail over the weekend are believed to be in southern Kentucky.

The Allen County, Kentucky Sheriff’s Office said Joseph Whittemore, 22, and Jeremy Fuller, 25, broke out of the jail in Lafayette Sunday night.

Joseph Whittemore (Courtesy: Allen County Sheriff’s Office)

Jeremy Fuller (Courtesy: Allen County Sheriff’s Office)

The two stole a van that was later located in the South Oak Forest Church Road and Fleet Road area of Adolphis in Allen County, according to investigators. The two are still believed to be in that area.

Residents in Adolphis are urged to lock their doors, outbuildings and vehicles.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity in the area is urged to contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Office at 270-237-3210.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.