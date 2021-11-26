10-year-old runaway located in Edgehill neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police were searching for a 10-year-old girl who ran away from her South Nashville home Thursday night.

Lena “Chloe” Graves was missing from her home on Lewis Street.

Metro officers are worked with her family to find her. She was located safe and unharmed Friday morning in the Edgehill community. No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

