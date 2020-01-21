Search underway by ground, air for missing Lawrence County boy

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Lawrence County are asking for the public’s assistance to locate a missing boy.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Hunter Edmondson was last seen Monday night when he left a residence in the area of Richardson Road/Rabbit Trail Road in Leoma.

Crews began searching the area by ground and air late Monday night. They said due to the below freezing temperatures, they are in urgent need of help to find him.

Anyone with information on Hunter’s whereabouts is urged to contact Lawrence County E-911 at 931-762-0450.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.