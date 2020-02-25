Search resumes for students, chaperone missing on Pickwick Lake

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The search resumed Tuesday morning for two Obion County high school students and a chaperone reported missing on Pickwick Lake in Hardin County over the weekend after a fishing competition.

A spokesperson with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said search efforts were put on hold Monday evening due to “hazardous water conditions,” but resumed around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Two, 15-year-old Obion County students and one of their fathers, a chaperone, were reported missing around 9 p.m. Sunday night, more than 24 hours after they were last seen in the area of Pickwick Lake by fellow competitors.

According to Tim Watkins, the Director of Schools for Obion County, the trio’s 20-foot bass boat was having engine trouble before the start of the fishing competition and they did not leave the dock with the rest of the competitors. It was believed they took the boat out of the water and went home, but it was later determined they went ahead and attempted to compete.

MORE: High school students, chaperone missing on Pickwick Lake in Hardin County

Pickwick Lake (Photo: WKRN)

School officials were notified late Sunday that the three never returned home and a search was being conducted, Watkins explained.

Their extensively damaged bass boat was found unoccupied Monday morning on the Tennessee River below the Pickwick Landing Dam near Savannah, a spokesperson with Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said.

While the TWRA is grateful for the outpouring of assistance, the spokesperson added, but asked that due to the dangerous conditions of the river, “volunteers please leave the search to the professionals.”

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.