CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office led an air, ground, and water search Monday in hopes of finding 25-year-old Chase Stafford, who hasn’t been seen since last week.

Multiple agencies came together to aid in Monday’s search, including the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Army Corps of Engineers, and a Metro Nashville helicopter.

According to the sheriff’s office, Stafford was last seen on May 10 when she was dropped off on Chapmansboro Road. Her bag was found later that day on Highway 49 with her glasses and cell phone inside.

“Information was put on our social media page. We received a lot of tips, a lot of phone calls. This is an active missing persons investigation. We’re going to be going to locations where we have reports where she may have been traveling through, that includes the Cumberland River, Sycamore Creek, and the Harpeth River area,” Lt. Shannon Heflin said. “We’re going to deploy our UTVs from the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Department, and we’re going to cover the ground from Chapmansboro Road to the rails and trails, and Eagle Path’s Trail all the way down to Cheatham Campground just in hopes we may get lucky and find her.”

On Sunday, family members told News 2 they last spoke with Stafford on May 9. Stafford’s family believes she was last with her boyfriend, who reportedly sent them a picture of that road sign, saying that’s where he dropped her off. Since then, they’ve heard nothing.

“It’s not really suspicious right now. Like I said, we’re investigating it as an active missing person. She could have possibly, whenever she got out of the vehicle, it’s a lot of secluded areas back there, so possibly she could have gotten lost, lots of wild animals, anything could have happened,” Heflin said.

Anyone with information on Stafford’s disappearance is asked to call the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office at 615-792-2098.