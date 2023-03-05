MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officials say the search for a wanted man is over after he was found hiding behind a parked car in a Mt. Juliet early Sunday morning.

Mt. Juliet Police announced they were searching 28-year-old Derrick Miller just before 7:30 a.m. in the Mt. Juliet Road and Old Lebanon Dirt Road areas.

Source: Mt. Juliet Police

Miller allegedly ran away from officers in a car that was reported stolen out of Memphis. Mt. Juliet police say Miller exited the stolen vehicle and fled from officers on foot in an attempt to evade arrest.

According to Mt. Juliet police, Miller was seen walking in a backyard in the 1000 block of Gleaves Glen. Witnesses reported Miller was shirtless, barefoot, wearing sweatpants and carrying a dog.

Officers later located Miller after a citizen reported he was hiding behind a parked car on Clearview Drive.

According to Mt. Juliet police, Miller is wanted for multiple charges. It remains unknown what charges he is facing at this time.

No other information was immediately released.