COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police hope to bring home a missing juvenile from Columbia.

Columbia Police reported Sunday morning they were looking for Andry Jisselle Chavez-Rodriguez.

The 16-year-old was last seen on the 800 block of Rutherford Lane in the city Saturday, Dec. 17.

She is 5’0″ tall, weighing 158lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

No other details about her circumstances were released.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call (931) 388-2727.