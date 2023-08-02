WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Williamson County deputies are searching for a man who is wanted in connection with an overnight stabbing incident.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, 50-year-old Roni Johnson is suspected of stabbing two people and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Roni Johnson (Courtesy: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office)

It remains unknown the extent of injuries that the two victims sustained in the overnight stabbing.

Deputies are in the area of Duplex and Lee Road searching for Johnson. He is described as a Black man, five feet six inches tall, weighs approximately 150 to 170 pounds and has a bald head.

If you see Roni Johnson you are asked to contact 911. No other information was immediately released.