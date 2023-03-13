LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been more than a month since the city of La Vergne’s police chief was fired amidst his department’s sex scandal that garnered national attention.

In January of 2023, five La Vergne police officers were terminated for several sexual allegations like having sex on and off duty with each other and not disclosing relations to Human Resources, according to city documents.

A third-party has been hired by the city to investigate the case.

Third-party investigators concluded the former Police Chief Burrel “Chip” Davis “was aware of the sexual misconduct within his department and never reported or disciplined any of the officers involved.”

Now, the city has announced it will be hiring a recruitment firm to begin a search for a new police chief.

The city will be hosting two community meetings to allow citizens and business owners to express what they feel is important for the community, and what they want to see in the next police chief.

The firm, Ralph Anderson & Associates, will be conducting the search. It also plans to do a similar survey among members of the La Vergne Police Department.

“Since our police chief position has been open I’ve tasked our HR department with finding a recruiting company to assist us with this nationwide search,” said Mayor Jason Cole in a news release. “This first step in the process will ensure we have a good vision for what expectations our community and department have for the next police chief.”

The public meetings will take place at the La Vergne Public Library meeting room April 20 at 7 p.m. and April 22 at 11:30 a.m.

Deputy Chief Brent Hatcher has been named the interim police chief.