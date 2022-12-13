NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — New information in the search for Steve Keel, the Tennessee man who disappeared while hunting in Alaska. Brand new search and rescue groups are committing to make the dangerous trip to Alaska, even in the winter.

“I’ve been on the phone every single day since Steve disappeared, calling. If there’s a search and rescue group in this country that I haven’t talked to, I would like to know where they are,” said Liz Keel, Steve’s wife.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

And for Liz, months of phone calls finally paid off. She said that four different search groups, two professionals and two who know Alaska, have said they want to breathe new life in the search for her husband. The first two groups are eyeing a February search date.

“My understanding is that this one particular group is very well equipped, and they understand the terrain and the weather, and they’re planning on going,” said Keel. “It’s like all of a sudden things are starting to come together.”

The Dover man was reported missing on August 28 while on a hunting trip with a friend in Deadhorse, Alaska.

According to the hunting partner, Steve walked about a mile from the campsite to pick up a pack of meat he left behind and never returned. In those initial days in early September, the Dover community jumped in to help with the search. Four Middle Tennessee men flew to Alaska to search on their own—Steve’s own sons searched too, and fundraisers were launched. But there was never any sign of Steve.

Now, months later, Liz said that she feels heartened to see new search groups willing to pick up where others left off.

“It’s been amazing. It’s been absolutely amazing. I can’t even tell you how amazed I am at the people who have reached out and that are a part of these search groups. People are good. People are very, very good.”

Liz also said her sons want to search again, too.