SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — A call for help from Spring Hill Police Department in the search of a missing man.
Spring Hill police said they’re looking for Sean Heffernon. The 39-year-old was reported missing January 29th by an ex-girlfriend, according to police.
Heffernon was last seen January 28th at a home in Spring Hill. According to police, there’s no known endangerment issues at this time. He may be driving a grey 2021 Chevy Silverado with a possible temporary tag of QDWP454.
Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the dispatch center at (931) 486-2632.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.