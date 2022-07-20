SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Shelbyville are searching for a man that reportedly fired shots at multiple officers at a motel early Wednesday morning.

The incident began at the Best Western Shelbyville Inn and Suites Celebration Inn in the 700 block of Madison Street. Officers told a News 2 crew on scene that the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department alerted Shelbyville police around 12 a.m. to assist them in making contact with a suspect believed to be involved in the fraudulent use of a credit card.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Shelbyville police say as officials knocked on the door to make contact with the suspect, several shots were fired at officers from inside the motel room.

That’s when officers set up a perimeter and engaged in a standoff with the suspects inside the room. Officials say the SWAT team arrived and attempted 45 minutes’ worth of negotiation, but the suspects refused to come out.

Shelbyville police say SWAT then entered the room and arrested two individuals, but one managed to flee from a back window.

Rossin Pickett (Source: Shelbyville Police Department)

Officers say the gunman is believed to be Rossin Pickett and he is considered to be armed and extremely dangerous. At this time, it is unknown if Pickett is traveling by foot or vehicle.

No other information was immediately released.