Search for evidence in Tabitha Tuders’ disappearance stretches into 2nd day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities will return to Hickman and Dickson counties Thursday as they continue to search for evidence in the disappearance of Tabitha Tuders.

Tabitha was 13 when she was last seen walking to a bus stop in 2003, just blocks from her home on Lillian Street in East Nashville.

Metro police were joined by investigators with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Wednesday as they searched a seven acre property off Black Piney Road in Bon Aqua in Hickman County.

Cold case detectives, urban search and rescue, along with FBI evidence teams are looking for any evidence related to Tabitha in a wooded area near a small decaying house.

The property is currently owned by DNG Real Estate. The owner told News 2 they bought the land two months ago to add to their existing 180 acres from a man who bought it in a tax sale in 2007.

Police served another search warrant Wednesday in Dickson County. A detective told News 2 they may have found a 1994 RV that belonged to the same man who lived at the Back Piney Road residence in 2003.

“Over the past 17 years the police department has pursued numerous leads both locally and across the country in an effort to locate Tabitha. Recent information has brought us to Hickman County today on the theory that she may have been on this property in the 2003 time frame,” explained Metro police spokesperson Don Aaron.

Investigators explained to News 2 the challenges of searching the Hickman County property.

“Obviously this is a rugged piece of property we’ve got here but we’re willing to put forth whatever effort it takes to find Tabitha or evidence that may help us find Tabitha and that’s what this search consists of,” said Metro police cold case supervisor Sergeant Charles Rutsky.

Wednesday’s search ended around 4 p.m. when it started to rain. Investigators will resume the search Thursday.

Click here for complete coverage of the disappearance of Tabitha Tuders.