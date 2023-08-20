MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Mt. Juliet spent Sunday afternoon searching for a man wanted for assault.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department released a statement on social media about the search at 1:14 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20.

Police identified the suspect as 38-year-old Cassius Allen of Nashville.

Officers said Allen could be in the Park Glen, Tuscan Gardens, Woodland Place, Willow Creek, and Stone Hollow areas.

Authorities posted at 1:42 p.m. and again at 2:09 p.m. that Allen had been spotted in the Cedar Creek water behind Tuscan Gardens, Woodland Place, and Willow Creek, adding that he may be shirtless.

Then, at 2:32 p.m., police announced Allen had been taken into custody after he exited the creek behind Lawnview Point.

Officers launched the search for Allen after allegedly fled from a domestic assault at the Willow Creek Apartments. No additional information has been released about the incident.