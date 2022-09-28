OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A search for two suspects is underway in the Rayon City neighborhood in Old Hickory after a shooting was reported early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened just before 7:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Bridgeway Avenue in Rayon City near the Old Hickory Roof Repair.

Officials say a 19-year-old victim was found shot at the scene and is in stable condition at this time.

According to Metro police, officers are now searching for two suspects described as two heavy-set white males.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unknown at this time. No other information was immediately released.