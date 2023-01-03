GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WKRN) — A frustrated family just buried their loved one killed in an I-24 road rage incident on Christmas Day, a case that remains unsolved.

“Our whole life has been flipped upside down. It still doesn’t feel real. I feel like he’s going to come back,” Stephanie Spaunhorst said.

For Stephanie and her family, their whole world was rocked when husband and father of five, 37-year-old Chris Spaunhorst, was shot and killed while driving home to Greenbrier around noon on Christmas Day.

“I mean, it’s a whole life change and then just how he was killed just adds a whole other layer of losing him,” Stephanie said.

Metro police said Chris’s blue Ford F-150 pickup truck was found on I-24 near East Nashville with bullet holes through the driver-side window.

Stephanie said now, more than a week later and nobody held responsible is unbearable.

“I’m angry, that’s what’s driving me right now is my anger. He didn’t deserve that. He was a good man, he was a good daddy,” Stephanie said.

Two days after the incident, Metro police released photos of the suspect’s vehicle.

Police said the gunshots came from a black sedan with chrome trim, but they have not found the car or the driver.

“I don’t want it to be an unsolved murder. I want whoever did this or anybody that knows what happened to come forward,” Stephanie said.

Metro police released a 911 call to News 2 about the incident.

“There’s a Ford pickup that has slammed into the concrete separator. I am unsure if they are injured. I can’t get out to check and their driver-side door is pinned,” the caller said.

Stephanie is asking anyone else who may have witnessed the violence to come forward.

“If you saw anything, if you saw his truck at any point in time, please come forward. It’s not going to make it any better, but to know that whoever killed him is caught and is off the streets and no other family is going to have to go through this, because I wouldn’t wish this on anybody, this is horrible,” Stephanie said.

Stephanie said they held a funeral service for her husband this past weekend, and the question of who did this continues to haunt her.

“Still the question in the back of my mind, even when I’m looking at him was, ‘I promise I will get justice for you,'” Stephanie said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.