ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been 19 years since Jennifer Wix and her young daughter, Adrianna, went missing in Robertson County.

“I hate to use the word anniversary,” Casey Robinson, Jennifer’s younger sister and Adrianna’s aunt, said. “Anniversaries sound like something to celebrate. We are not celebrating. We are mourning.”

The last time Jennifer and Adrianna’s family saw them was March 24, 2004, when Jennifer was 21 and her daughter was 2.

However, Jennifer’s boyfriend at the time, Joey Benton, told police he dropped them off at a gas station in Cross Plains the following day, where he watched them leave in a white car.

According to officers, Benton said Jennifer came to his house on March 26, 2004, without Adrianna, and she left in the same white car.

Police have never been able to confirm Benton’s story, so he remains a person of interest in the case, which has been declared a homicide.

While Robinson and her mother want justice, their main goal is to bring Jennifer and Adrianna home.

“I’m just really hoping this year that we can at least find them, and then we’ll worry about who did it later,” Robinson said.

Robinson told News 2 she has set new goals in hopes that this is the last year her family will have to wait for answers. She not only plans to encourage the public to continue sharing Jennifer and Adrianna’s case on social media, but she also wants to raise money for a mural to memorialize them so people never forget their story.

“I feel like we’re getting closer to figuring out what happened,” Robinson said. “I know that it’s been 19 years, and so far we haven’t figured out that piece that we need yet, but I just know in my gut and in my being, deep down, that we will find out sooner rather than later what happened, and we won’t stop until we do.”

A new detective recently took over the investigation and has been reviewing the case from the beginning.

If you want to learn more about Jennifer and Adrianna’s case, or get involved with creating the mural for them, click here.

There is a $20,000 reward offered in this case. Anyone with information about the missing mother and daughter is asked to call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. Callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for the reward.