Search continues for Columbia man’s killer

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Heartbreak began hundreds of miles away for one Middle Tennessee family.

Columbia native, Tyrone Russell, was murdered at his home in Atlanta, Georgia on Oct. 5. His alleged killer was caught on surveillance before the horrific act.

“I just don’t understand how somebody could be so cold,” said Ashley Russell

Tyrone Russell was a Columbia native but had lived in Atlanta for the past 13 years. His daughter, Ashley Russell, still lives in the state and she spoke to News 2 from her home by Facetime.

“The last thing I said to him was ‘I love you, Superman.'”

An incident report from Dekalb County police in Georgia confirmed that Russell was found with a gunshot wound to the head in his home.

The report also says the home had been ransacked.

Now, officers are searching for the suspect, described as having a tattoo of a skull and the word, “money” on his arm. Investigators confirmed to News 2 that the two were acquaintances and an argument turned deadly,

Ashley Russell said, “no one close to us has come forward and told us they recognize who he [the suspect] is.”

Police say one of the cameras inside the home-recorded the murder.

Russell said the surveillance proves why the killer may strike again,

“The way he walked away so carelessly, there’s no way that he would hesitate to do it again.”